Gold prices jump to record levels in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices rose sharply in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1.033 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1.029 million IQD. The same gold had sold for 1.015 million dinars on Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 1.003 million IQD, with a buying price of 999,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.035 million and 1.045 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 1.005 million and 1.015 million IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1.098 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.048 million IQD, and 18-carat gold at 898,000 IQD.