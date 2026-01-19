Gold prices skyrocket in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices surged in Monday trading across Baghdad and Erbil, posting strong gains compared with the previous session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, wholesale prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street market saw the selling price of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold rise to 965,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (about five grams), with buying prices at 961,000 dinars, up from 945,000 dinars on Sunday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold also climbed, selling at 935,000 dinars per mithqal and buying at 931,000 dinars.

In retail jewelry shops in the capital, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 965,000 and 975,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 935,000 to 945,000 dinars.

Gold prices rose in Erbil as well, with 22-carat gold selling at 1.001 million dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 974,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 833,000 dinars.