Gold prices slide in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 945,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 941,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 948,000 dinars on Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 915,000 IQD, with a buying price of 911,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 945,000 and 955,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 915,000 and 925,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,002,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 957,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 820,000 IQD.