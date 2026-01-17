Gold prices fall in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices, both imported and locally produced, fell on Saturday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, according to a Shafaq News survey.

In Baghdad’s wholesale gold market on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold dropped to 948,000 Iraqi dinars, with the buying price at 944,000 dinars, down from 958,000 dinars recorded last Thursday.

The price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also declined, selling at 918,000 dinars and buying at 914,000 dinars.

At retail jewelry shops in Baghdad, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 950,000 and 960,000 dinars, while Iraqi gold of the same purity sold for 940,000 to 950,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 1.005 million dinars for 22-carat gold, 960,000 dinars for 21-carat, and 823,000 dinars for 18-carat gold.