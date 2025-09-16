Gold prices skyrocket in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices in Iraq climbed to record highs on Tuesday, with sharp increases reported in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale market on al-Nahr Street, one mithqal (4.25 grams) of 21-carat foreign gold — sourced from Gulf, Turkish, and European suppliers — sold at 743,000 dinars, up from 735,000 dinars on Monday. The purchase price stood at 739,000 dinars.

Iraqi-origin gold also rose, with 21-carat pieces selling for 713,000 dinars per mithqal and buying at 709,000 dinars.

Retail shops across the capital offered slightly higher prices, with 21-carat foreign gold selling between 745,000 and 755,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 715,000 to 725,000 dinars.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 22-carat gold sold for 773,000 dinars, 21-carat for 738,000 dinars, and 18-carat for 632,000 dinars.