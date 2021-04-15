Gold prices rise in Iraq

Shafaq News / In Al-Nahr street's wholesale markets in Baghdad, five grams of 21 carat gold of Gulf, Turkish and European selling prices decreased to 358 thousand dinars, while the purchase price reached 354 thousand dinars.

The selling price of five grams of 21 carats of Iraqi gold reached 330.5 thousand dinars, while the purchase price was 327.5 thousand dinars.

In the goldsmithing shops, the selling price of five grams of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 360 thousand 365 thousand dinars, while the Iraqi gold ranges between 335 thousand and 345 thousand dinars (five grams).