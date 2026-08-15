Gold prices rise in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad and remained constant in Erbil, hovering around 950,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 950,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 946,000 IQD. The same gold had also sold for 946,000 IQD on Thursday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 920,000 IQD, with a buying price of 916,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 950,000 and 960,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 920,000 and 930,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 982,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 937,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 804,000 IQD.