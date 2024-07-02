Gold prices rise in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad markets, and remained stable in Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 481,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 447,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 451,000 IQD, with a buying price of 447,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 485,000 and 495,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 455,000 and 466,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 560,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 490,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 420,000 IQD.

The exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets, on Tuesday.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 147,650 for every 100 dollars on Monday.