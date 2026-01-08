Gold prices rise in Baghdad, slide in Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad while dropping in Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 917,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 913,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 914,000 dinars on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 887,000 IQD, with a buying price of 883,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 920,000 and 930,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 890,000 and 900,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 960,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 918,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 786,000 IQD.