Gold prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 524,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 520,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 494,000 IQD, with a buying price of 490,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 525,000 and 533,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 495,000 and 505,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 600,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 550,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 450,000 IQD.