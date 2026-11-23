Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices hovered around 870,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, continuing their upward trend, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 845,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 841,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 840,000 IQD on Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 815,000 IQD, with a buying price of 811,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 845,000 and 855,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 815,000 and 825,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at approximately 945,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 902,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 773,000 IQD.