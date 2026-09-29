Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices hovered around 920,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, continuing their upward trend, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 915,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 911,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 910,000 IQD on Monday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 885,000 IQD, with a buying price of 881,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 915,000 and 925,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 885,000 and 895,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 966,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 923,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 791,000 IQD.