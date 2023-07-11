Gold prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and domestic, have increased in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on Tuesday.

According to a correspondent for Shafaq News Agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 396,000 dinars and a buying price of 392,000 dinars per weight unit (mithqal) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. These prices remain unchanged from Monday morning.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold remained stable at 366,000 dinars, while the buying price was 362,000 dinars.

Regarding individual sales in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars, while the selling price of Iraqi gold per mithqal ranged between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices remained stable as well. The selling price of 24-carat gold reached 465,000 dinars per mithqal, while 22-carat gold was sold at 430,000 dinars, and 21-carat gold was sold at 410,000 dinars. 18-carat gold was priced at 350,000 dinars.

It is worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.