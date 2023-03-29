Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad, increase slightly in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices have stabilized in Baghdad, while prices in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, have slightly increased on Wednesday.

According to Shafaq News agency Correspondent, the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad remained stable at 423,000 dinars. In contrast, the purchase price was 419,000 dinars.

The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also remained stable at 393,000 dinars, with the purchase price at 389,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, the price of 24-carat gold in Erbil increased to 490,000 dinars, with 22-carat selling for 450,000 dinars, 21-carat selling for 435,000 dinars, and 18-carat selling for 365,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.