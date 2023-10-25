Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad, decline in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices exhibited a mixed trend in the local markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, while experiencing a decline in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday, October 25th, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets along the Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad were reported this morning. The selling price for one mithqal (equivalent to one gold dinar) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 404,000 dinars, while the buying price was 400,000 dinars.

Our correspondent noted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 374,000 dinars, with a buying price of 370,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewellery stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 405,000 dinars and 415,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 375,000 dinars and 385,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices experienced a decline. The selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold was 515,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of 22-carat gold was 475,000 dinars. The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat gold was 455,000 dinars, and for 18-carat gold, it was 395,000 dinars.

It's important to note that one mithqal equals five grams of gold.