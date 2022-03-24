سیاسة

Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-24T09:53:03+0000
Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets surged today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 397 thousand and 393 thousand dinars, respectively.

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 357 and 353 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 395 and 405 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 350 and 360 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

