Gold prices inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices recorded a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street wholesale market, the price of one mithqal (4.25 grams) of 21-carat foreign gold — including Gulf, Turkish, and European types — dropped to 663,000 IQD for selling and 659,000 IQD for buying, compared to 680,000 IQD on Wednesday.

Local Iraqi gold of the same carat was selling at 629,000 IQD, with buying prices at 625,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold was priced between 665,000 and 675,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 630,000 to 640,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was selling at 770,000 IQD, 22-carat at 707,000 IQD, 21-carat at 675,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 575,000 IQD.