Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-17T08:31:41+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (May 17, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

385,000

375,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

355,000

345,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

385,000 – 390,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

355,000-365,000

related

Gold rises as the dollar decline

Date: 2020-09-25 10:07:40
Gold rises as the dollar decline

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-02-25 08:38:19
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices rose today Thursday

Date: 2021-01-07 10:11:53
Gold prices rose today Thursday

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-03-18 09:09:48
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-01-28 09:56:56
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices decrease in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-13 08:12:36
Gold prices decrease in Iraq

Gold prices edge higher as pullback in US dollar lifts appeal

Date: 2021-05-05 07:41:41
Gold prices edge higher as pullback in US dollar lifts appeal

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-02-11 09:10:32
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today