Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (September 30, 2021)
The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)
Sale
Purchase
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold
353,000
355,000
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
323,000
325,000
The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)
Sale
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold
355,000 – 360,000
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
325,000-330,000