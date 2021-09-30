Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (September 30, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 353,000 355,000 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 323,000 325,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)