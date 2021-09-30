Report

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-09-30T10:31:32+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (September 30, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

353,000

355,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

323,000

325,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

355,000 – 360,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

325,000-330,000

