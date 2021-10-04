Report

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Economy

2021-10-04
Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (October 4, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

360,000

356,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

330,000

326,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

360,,000 – 365,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

330,000-335,000

