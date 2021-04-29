Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (April 29, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 365,000 360,000 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 335,000 320,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)