Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Tuesday (December 28, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 373,000 369,000 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 343,000 339,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)