Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Tuesday (December 28, 2021)
The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)
|
|
Sale
|
Purchase
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold
|
373,000
|
369,000
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
|
343,000
|
339,000
The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)
|
|
Sale
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold
|
375,000 – 380,000
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
|
345,000-350,000