Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-28T12:25:47+0000
Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Tuesday (December 28, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

373,000

369,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

343,000

339,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

375,000 – 380,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

345,000-350,000

