Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (March 4, 2021)
The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)
|
|
Sale
|
Purchase
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold
|
350,000
|
340,000
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
|
320,000
|
315,000
The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)
|
|
Sale
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold
|
350,000 – 360,000
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
|
325,000-330,000