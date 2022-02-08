Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-08T09:25:18+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Tuesday (February 08, 2022)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

373,000

369,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

343,000

339,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

375,000 – 380,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

345,000-350,000

related

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-09-02 09:55:36
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold hits two-week high as U.S. stimulus hopes pressure dollar

Date: 2021-01-21 10:51:51
Gold hits two-week high as U.S. stimulus hopes pressure dollar

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as inflation worries outweigh higher yields

Date: 2022-02-07 07:23:28
PRECIOUS-Gold gains as inflation worries outweigh higher yields

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for direction ahead of U.S. data, ECB meet

Date: 2021-06-09 07:44:38
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for direction ahead of U.S. data, ECB meet

Gold edges up; U.S. rate hike bets cap gains

Date: 2021-09-29 06:32:32
Gold edges up; U.S. rate hike bets cap gains

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-04-29 10:04:37
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-02-25 08:38:19
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-12-28 12:25:47
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today