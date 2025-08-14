Gold prices fall in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices slipped in Baghdad, while edging higher in Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency recorded a selling price of 665,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, covering Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 661,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 635,000 IQD, with a buying price of 631,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 665,000 and 675,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 635,000 and 645,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 698,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 667,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 572,000 IQD.