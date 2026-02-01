Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices hovered around one million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, marking a sharp decline from the previous session, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 996,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 992,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 1.040 million IQD on Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 966,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 962,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 995,000 and 1.005 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 965,000 and 975,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1.125 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.075 million IQD, and 18-carat gold at 922,000 IQD.