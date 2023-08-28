Steady gold prices in Iraqi markets

Shafaq News / The prices of foreign and Iraqi gold remained stable in local markets in the capital city of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on Monday.

As reported by Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, gold prices in wholesale markets on Naher Street in Baghdad showed no change today. The selling price for one mithqal (21-carat) of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 411,000 dinars, while the buying price was 407,000 dinars, maintaining the same rates as Sunday.

The correspondent also noted that the selling price for one mithqal (21-carat) of Iraqi gold stayed steady at 381,000 dinars, with a buying price of 377,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal (21-carat) of Gulf gold ranged between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal (21-carat) of Iraqi gold ranged between 385,000 and 395,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices remained unchanged. The selling price for a 24-carat gold mithqal was 385,000 dinars, a 22-carat mithqal was sold at 445,000 dinars, a 21-carat mithqal was sold at 425,000 dinars, and an 18-carat mithqal was sold at 365,000 dinars.

It's important to note that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.