Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, rise slightly in Erbil

Shafaq News/ on Tuesday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and edged higher in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that in the wholesale markets in Al-Nahr Street in the capital, the selling price of 21-carat of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 416,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 412,000 dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold held steady at 386,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 382,000 dinars.

In the goldsmiths’ shops in Baghdad, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars, while an Iraqi gold mithqal was priced between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the gold saw a slight increase.

The selling price of 24-carat gold reached 393,000 dinars, 22-karat gold sold for 353,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was priced at 433,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold sold for 373,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.