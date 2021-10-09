Report

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-09T08:39:30+0000
Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Saturday (October 09, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

362,000

358,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

332,000

328,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

365,000 – 370,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

335,000-340,000

