Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Saturday (October 09, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 362,000 358,000 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 332,000 328,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)