Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices inch up in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-09T10:21:09+0000
Gold prices inch up in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets rose on February 09, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched up to reach 371 thousand and 375 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 345 and 341 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 375 and 380 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 345 and 350 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

related

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-10-09 08:39:30
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-03 08:30:09
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Iraq ranks the third as a supplier of crude oil to China

Date: 2020-09-25 07:41:50
Iraq ranks the third as a supplier of crude oil to China

Beijing aspires more influence in Iraq, expert says

Date: 2021-12-21 10:08:48
Beijing aspires more influence in Iraq, expert says

PRECIOUS-Gold eyes biggest monthly rise in ten on soft dollar, inflation risk

Date: 2021-05-31 10:32:29
PRECIOUS-Gold eyes biggest monthly rise in ten on soft dollar, inflation risk

Political turmoil hampered the economic metamorphosis of Iraq, PM's advisor says

Date: 2021-03-02 12:04:44
Political turmoil hampered the economic metamorphosis of Iraq, PM's advisor says

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-03-04 09:06:44
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Iraq to borrow to secure its commitments

Date: 2020-08-24 14:57:25
Iraq to borrow to secure its commitments