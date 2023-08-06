Steady gold prices in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and local, have stabilized in the domestic markets of Baghdad, the capital city of Iraq, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, in the wholesale markets along Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat gold of Gulf, Turkish, and European origin remained steady at 412,000 dinars, while the buying price stood at 408,000 dinars, the same as yesterday, Saturday.

Our correspondent further indicated that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also remained unchanged at 382,000 dinars, with the buying price at 378,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars, while the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold fluctuated between 385,000 and 395,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices have also stabilized, with the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold recorded at 380,000 dinars, one mithqal of 21-carat gold at 420,000 dinars, and one mithqal of 18-carat gold at 360,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal is equivalent to five grams.