Gold prices dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices declined on Saturday in Baghdad and Erbil markets, reversing gains from the previous session, according to a survey by Shafaq News.

In Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, the selling price of 21-carat gold—including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties—fell to 1,040,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (about five grams), with a buying price of 1,036,000 dinars, down from 1,171,000 dinars recorded last Thursday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1,010,000 dinars per mithqal, while the buying price was 1,006,000 dinars.

In jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1,040,000 and 1,050,000 dinars per mithqal, while 21-carat Iraqi gold sold for 1,010,000 to 1,020,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also edged lower, with 22-carat gold selling at 1,130,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1,078,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 925,000 dinars.