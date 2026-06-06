Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices hovered around 940,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 939,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 935,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 965,000 IQD on Thursday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 909,000 IQD, with a buying price of 905,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 940,000 and 950,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 910,000 and 920,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 982,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 937,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 803,000 IQD.