Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices decreased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 577,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 573,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 547,000 IQD, with a buying price of 543,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 580,000 and 590,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 550,000 and 560,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 685,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 600,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 515,000 IQD.