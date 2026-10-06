Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices fell in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, hovering around 930,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal in the capital, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 930,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (about five grams), with a buying price of 926,000 dinars. The same gold sold for 935,000 dinars on Monday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 900,000 dinars per mithqal and was bought for 896,000 dinars.

At jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 930,000 and 940,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 900,000 to 910,000 dinars.

Prices also declined in Erbil, where 22-carat gold sold for 981,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat gold for 937,000 dinars and 18-carat gold for 803,000 dinars.

Globally, Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $4,128.83 per ounce by 0400 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $4,155.90.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to $60.69, platinum lost 0.5% to $1,712.20 and palladium eased ​0.5% to $1,166.86.