Gold prices edged higher in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-20T08:45:06+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged higher on June 20, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 380 thousand and 376 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 340 and 336 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 380 and 390 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 340 and 350 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

