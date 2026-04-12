Gold prices edge higher in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices hovered around 1.03 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and 1.08 million in Erbil, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1,030,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1,026,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1,000,000 IQD, with a buying price of 996,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1,030,000 and 1,040,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 1,000,000 and 1,010,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,079,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1,030,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 883,000 IQD.