Gold prices dropped in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged lower today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Tuesday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 370 thousand and 366 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 340 and 336 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 370 and 380 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 340 and 350 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 430 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 380 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 325 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams