Gold prices dropped in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-10-11T10:16:09+0000
Gold prices dropped in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged lower today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Monday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 342 thousand and 338 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 312 and 308 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 345 and 355 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 310 and 325 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

