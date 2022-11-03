Report

Gold prices dropped in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-03T09:06:11+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged lower today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 330 thousand and 326 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 300 and 296 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 330 and 340 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 300 and 310 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

