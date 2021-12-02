Report

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2021-12-02T09:41:55+0000
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets dropped today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Wednesday. 

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 365 thousand and 361 thousand dinars, respectively. 

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 335 and 331 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 365 and 370 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 335 and 340 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 grams

