Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-22T10:22:48+0000
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets dropped today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Wednesday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 365 thousand and 361 thousand dinars, respectively.

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 335 and 331 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 365 and 370 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 335 and 340 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

related

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Europe virus worries, stronger dollar caps gains

Date: 2021-03-25 08:04:03
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Europe virus worries, stronger dollar caps gains

Gold prices gain some ground

Date: 2020-11-12 09:03:18
Gold prices gain some ground

Gold inches up in Iraq today

Date: 2021-08-04 10:44:55
Gold inches up in Iraq today

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for direction ahead of U.S. data, ECB meet

Date: 2021-06-09 07:44:38
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for direction ahead of U.S. data, ECB meet

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-01-25 09:57:22
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

For the second month in a raw, Iraq ranks 39th in the list of the world's largest gold reserves

Date: 2021-09-05 09:46:09
For the second month in a raw, Iraq ranks 39th in the list of the world's largest gold reserves

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-04-29 10:04:37
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-09-30 10:31:32
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today