Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported gold dropped in Baghdad and Erbil, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Sunday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 413 thousand and 409 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 383 and 379 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 410 and 420 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 380 and 390 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 480 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 425 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 355 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams