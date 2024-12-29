Gold prices drop in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 556,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 552,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 526,000 IQD, with a buying price of 522,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 560,000 and 570,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 645,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat gold at 590,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 565,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 485,000 IQD.