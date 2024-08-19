Gold prices drop in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, gold prices fell in Baghdad and remained steady in the Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 528,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 524,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 498,000 IQD, with a buying price of 494,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 500,000 and 510,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 605,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 530,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 455,000 IQD.