Gold prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices hovered around 1 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1,005,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1,001,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 1,025,000 IQD on Monday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 975,000 IQD, with a buying price of 971,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1,005,000 and 1,015,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 975,000 and 985,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,050,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1,002,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 859,000 IQD.