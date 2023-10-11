Gold prices decrease in Baghdad, remain stable in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, slightly decreased in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, and remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, recorded a selling price of 402,000 IQD for one mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 398,000 IQD.
Our correspondent also noted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 372,000 IQD, with a buying price of 368,000 IQD.
As for the prices of gold in jeweler shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged from 405,000 IQD to 415,000 IQD, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged from 375,000 IQD to 385,000 IQD.
Moreover, gold prices in Erbil remained stable, with the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold at 500,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 460,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 440,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 380,000 IQD.