Gold prices decline in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices witnessed a decline in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, while experiencing an increase in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday, January 3, 2023.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the wholesale gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahar Street recorded a selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 439,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 435,000 dinars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was registered at 409,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 405,000 dinars.

Concerning the gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was at 515,000 dinars, 21-carat at 455,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 395,000 dinars.