Gold prices decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, witnessed a decline in the local markets of the capital Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, in the wholesale markets at Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was recorded at 429,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price stood at 425,000 Iraqi dinars.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was registered at 399,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 395,000 Iraqi dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 430,000 and 440,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold varies between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling prices were recorded as follows: 24-carat gold at 500,000 dinars, 22-carat gold at 460,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 440,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 380,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal is equivalent to five grams of gold.