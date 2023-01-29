Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported gold edged higher in Baghdad but remained the same in Erbil, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Sunday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 438 thousand and 434 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 408 and 404 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 440 and 450 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 410 and 420 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 505 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 445 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 380 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams